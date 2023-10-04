Undertaker suspected to be stealing from dead people

A Dublin funeral home worker is currently being investigated on suspicion of stealing cash from the homes of dead people.

The undertaker was reportedly stealing valuables from the homes of the deceased after preparing the bodies for transport from their homes to the mortuary.

According to the Irish Independent, Gardaí became suspicious after they attended the scene of a sudden death in South Dublin last month.

They became suspicious when they noticed money was missing from the room the deceased was in and noticed the same in another incident weeks later.

Advertisement

The man was arrested and questioned following a sting operation in which police placed marked bills to see if he would take the money.

Two incidents are being investigated and a man has been arrested and questioned.

Although the man in question has since been released without charge, a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations will still continue.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.