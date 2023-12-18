Play Button
Irish woman whose weather forecast helped win World War II dies aged 100

Irish woman whose weather forecast helped win World War II dies aged 100
Maureen Sweeney. Photo Irish Mirror
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Maureen Sweeney an Irish woman whose weather report helped postpone the D-Day landing has died aged 100.

The Mayo woman died on Sunday, December 17 in a nursing home in Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Her death was announced on X, formerly Twitter by her grandson Fergus Sweeney.

He wrote: "Very sadened to bring the news that my grandmother Maureen Sweeney passed away today. Maureen provided a crucial weather forecast on June 3rd 1944 that delayed the D-day landings by 24 hours. She was 100 years of age."

Maureen's crucial weather forecast was issued on June 3rd 1944 warning the allied troops of an incoming Atlantic storm.

This announcement from the Blacksod Lighthouse in Belmullet, Co Mayo forced the postponement of the crucial D-Day operation to June 6.

According to the Journal.ie, the lighthouse and surrounding stations supplied Britain and the United States with weather reports during World War II.

Maureen was just 21 years old when she sent the weather report. Her timely and correct report went a long way in winning the war as the Allied forces stormed Normandy, France.

