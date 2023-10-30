Play Button
Jazz brawl in Cork

Ava Somers
Two people have been arrested after Jazz brawl in Cork hotel this weekend, according to Cork Beo.

This weekend sees a lively plethora of jazz and live music for all ages throughout the city. But this ended in a brawl in one hotel, which resulted in the arrest of one man and one woman.

The brawl resulted in the hospitalisation of two people from a hotel in Douglas. Gardaí responded to the scene.

Viewer discretion advised:

The Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s for public order offences and took the couple to a local Garda station.

Videos spread on social media, one of which showing one person involved wielding a 'Wet Floor' sign as a weapon. The Gardaí have since released the two arrested from custody and investigations are ongoing.

Cork's annual Guinness Jazz Festival is into its fourth and final day today, ahead of flood warnings issued by Met Eireann. However, music fans did not let the weather rain on their parade, as the festivities carried on  in the city while streets flooded earlier in the weekend. Corinne Bailey Rae, The Academic and Jenny Greene performed at this year's festival!

For all the latest check out Beat102103.com.

