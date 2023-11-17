Jozef Puska handed life sentence for murder of Ashling Murphy

Jozef Puska has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Appearing in court today, Judge Tony Hunt said the sentence was 'richly deserved'.

Today, victim impact statements were read out from Ashling's mother and sister, as well as her partner Ryan.

Ashling was described as 'everything good about Irish society’, and was called the 'thoughtful' one of the family.

Jude Hunt backdated the sentence to last week when the guilty verdict was found.

