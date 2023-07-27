'King of Ireland' seeks court orders and tells judge 'I am your legal employer'

A Co Meath man, describing himself as The Sovereign King of Ireland, today asked a judge for orders against Bus Éireann and a member of An Garda Síochána.

“His Majesty,” The King James Carey told Judge Martin Nolan in the Circuit Civil court that the driver of one of his privately-owned public bus fleet had no jurisdiction in refusing him access to travel.

The King, whose address was given as Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co Meath, also asked Judge Nolan to direct that a Garda, who had issued him with a speeding ticket for breaking the limit by 5 km/h on one of his privately owned highways, had no lawful right to do so.

He told the court that after his car had broken down he had attempted to board a bus with his dog and had been told by the driver he could not do so.

Advertisement

Claiming that he was the rightful Head of State he said his country’s Department of Security took a very dim view of the man in the Phoenix Park.

Act of Treason

When Judge Nolan, who gave the applicant a full hearing despite telling him there was no King of Ireland, told him his proceedings disclosed no proper cause of action, the claimed King told him such an order would amount to an Act of Treason. He told the judge:

“I own Ireland, I rule Ireland and I am your legal employer,”

Carey said the Gardai had no right to approach him, never mind issue him with a speeding ticket. He was entitled to ride his own buses and travel on his own privately owned highways.

Advertisement

When the applicant continued to address the court, Judge Nolan asked his crier to summon a garda presence and Garda Mick McGrath took up a position at the back of the court.

King James Carey said he would leave the courtroom of his own volition and not because of any order the court might consider making against him.

Judge Nolan said he was striking out both of Mr Carey’s applications and was told by Carey they would be appealed. The judge said he would have to do so within 10 days.

Carey then left the court and told the media he would permit himself to be photographed. When told pictures would have to be taken outside the court complex he said that as King he would grant permission for them to be taken within the court precincts.

Advertisement

The claimed Sovereign King of Ireland posed outside the Four Courts for personal photos and a picture of his identity card which, he told Judge Nolan, made it easier for him to avoid smirks and sneers such as, he alleged, he was noticing from the bench.

When Judge Nolan called both cases at the start of the hearing he was told there was no representation on behalf of An Garda Síochána or Bus Éireann and, because of this, Mr Carey claimed he was entitled to the orders he sought.

The judge struck out both applications by Mr Carey.

By Ray Managh

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.