Laois father-of-three facing devastating sudden loss of young wife in Australia

A Laois father-of-three is facing the devastating sudden loss of his young wife in Australia.

Damien Duggan, originally from Mountrath, Co Laois lost his wife Rebecca Rose “Bec” Ferencz Duggan last Sunday at their home in Koroa, Adelaide.

The young couple have three children Noah, Liam, and Penelope.

Ms. Ferenez's funeral service will take place next Friday, December 15th, at the Chapel of Hogbin Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour at 10 am.

Family friends have started a GoFundMe page 'Sudden Loss of Bec', to help out the young widower and children.

Alysha Pearse, one of the family’s numerous close friends explained that last Sunday, “we were faced with the devastating news, our dearest friend, wife, mother, and sister died unexpectedly. Bec was only 31 and the mother of three beautiful young children, Noah, Liam, and Penelope.”

Ms. Pearse described her late friend as being the “kindest, funniest, most generous soul, an incredibly hard worker, and was always the first one to be there for others".

She continued that her friend meant the world to so many.

“Now our world is forever changed. We are all facing a heartbreaking loss without her. As friends and family, we all witnessed the incredible love she poured into her others, and we want to ease the financial burden for the family and allow them to focus their time and energy on the children.

“We know that many people want to help and it’s hard to know how to do that in times like this so we wanted to provide an avenue for people to contribute so with the family’s blessing, we have created this GoFundMe.

“We will keep you informed updates, for now, we appreciate any contribution, whether it's through a donation, or through sharing this page.”

So far their friends and family have raised more than €10,000.

One friend said on Facebook as she paid her respects: “Sending strength Damien, Noah, Liam, Penelope, Becs family & friends. We will miss her beautiful smile that lit up the room.”

Another explained: “So sorry to hear this awful news, Damien. Thinking of you and your three children on the sudden loss of your beautiful wife,”

One mourner added: “I'm so sorry for your loss thinking of you at this sad time, stay strong Damien. Sincere condolences to you and the kids, Bec’s Mam, brother, and sister. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers”.

Sarah Slater