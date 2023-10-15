Play Button
Late Late Toy Show date confirmed

Patrick Kielty, © PA Media
Ava Somers
Time to stock up on hot chocolate - the date for this year's Late Late Toy Show has been confirmed, according to Evoke.

Patrick Kielty announced the most magical night of TV on the Irish Christmas calendar on Friday's Late Late Show. The Late Late Toy Show will be hitting our screens on the 24th of November.

The host had shots shown of last year's audience, and a sprinkling of fake snow as he confirmed the date. The show has scrapped its notoriously long waiting lists. Applications are chosen at random, once the applicant has filled out the questionnaire found on the RTE website.

The new host of the Late Late Show received great reviews on his first episode, having taken over from Ryan Tubridy shortly before the RTE payment scandal earlier this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

