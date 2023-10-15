Learner driver found doing 120kmph in 60kmph zone

Gardaí have arrested a learner driver for doing 120kmph in a 60kmph zone, according to the Irish Independent.

The driver was unaccompanied, had no NCT, and failed the breath test when they were pulled over in County Roscommon.

This learner driver was not just breaking the speed limit. They were travelling double the speed limit while intoxicated with no NCT on their car. A garda spokesperson has stated that the driver has been issued with fines and a court date.

“The driver was an unaccompanied learner, had no L plates, no NCT, and was on the phone."

This news comes as it was revealed that there are thousands of people driving their cars as learners for years without ever sitting a test.

