Legal warnings issued to South East 'dodgy box' providers

Twenty-two operators suspected of selling so-called 'dodgy boxes' have been issued with legal warnings to stop in recent weeks.

The cease-and-desist warnings are part of a wider campaign to clamp down by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact) to shut down illegal TV streaming activities in Ireland.

The latest notices were issued to addresses in Dublin, Cork, Meath, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Clare, Limerick, Louth, Galway and Monaghan.

The notices focused on those selling modified or "fully loaded" smart TV devices, such as Amazon Fire Sticks.

The cease-and-desist notices instruct those selling the modified Fire Sticks to immediately stop all illegal streaming activity or risk facing the consequences, including criminal prosecution.

Fact claim it is already having an impact, with "the vast majority of illegal streaming services being shut down".

Eddy Leviten, chief Operating officer at Fact, said: "By taking these measures we are sending a clear message: piracy is a crime, and it is taken seriously. Fact will continue to monitor channels used to advertise and sell illegal streams, modified Fire Sticks, and other devices to take action against illegal IPTV suppliers and operators.

“Operators of illegal Iptv services should be aware that not only are they committing an offence themselves, but they’re also putting consumers at real risk of malware, data loss and identity theft.

"Fact and its partners are determined to disrupt these criminal operations and non-compliance with the notices could lead to further law enforcement action."

This is the third enforcement operation to sweep Ireland. The first two took place in March and August 2023 and are part of an ongoing commitment to "eliminate illegal streaming in the country and protect consumers from the risks posed by illegal streaming services".

In recent data commissioned by the BeStreamWise initiative, which aims to raise awareness of those risks, one in three people in Ireland who illegally stream say they, or someone they know, have been a victim of fraud, scams, or identity theft as a result.

Since the enforcement operation began last year, more than 60 targets have been engaged with, resulting in the vast majority of illegal services being taken down, "impacting tens of thousands who would have watched the streams".

"Significant financial settlements" have been reached with those identified as having stolen revenue from rights holders.

"The outstanding few who have not engaged with the process are currently being pursued through the courts," Fact said.

In September last year, two men were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for the illegal sale of devices used for provision of pirated TV channels, and the supply of streaming services (Iptv). Padraig McVicker was sentenced to eight months in prison and Gary Doherty was given 175 hours community service.

By James Cox

