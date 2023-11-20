Play Button
Long-standing Tramore family-run hotel to be sold

Long-standing Tramore family-run hotel to be sold
O'Shea hotel Photo WLR
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
A family-run hotel in Tramore is to be sold for what is reported to be in the region of €2.2 million.

O'Shea's Hotel has been operating within the family for the last 55 years near the beach side town of Tramore.

It's understood that the final contracts have been signed this morning, and staff have signed new contracts in the past few days.

WLR reports that the hotel is being sold as a going concern to Seamus Walsh, businessman and proprietor of Waterford Castle and the neighbouring One the Waterfront.

It has been confirmed to WLR News that the hotel will continue to operate as a hotel, with no immediate impacts to current staffing levels, or to existing bookings.

