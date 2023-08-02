Lynx Africa crowned as G.O.A.T male fragrance in Ireland

Were you ever partial to the scent of Lynx Africa?

Well its been crowned the greatest men's fragrance of all time in Ireland.

A study of over 500 Irish men has found 85 per cent have used Lynx Africa at some point in their lives.

Over 70& said it's the most iconic fragrance- with more than a third saying they've been complimented while wearing it.

Greatest of All Time

Lynx Africa, the iconic men's fragrance, has been officially recognised as the G.O.A.T. in Ireland.

A recent survey of men from all over the country revealed some astonishing statistics confirming Lynx Africa's unparalleled popularity, maybe even bigger than the Spicebag or Full Irish.

A nationwide survey was carried out with men across the country and the results are in…

85% of Irishmen have donned the quintessential scent at some point

Over 70% of men agree that Lynx Africa is Ireland's most iconic scent

More than a third of respondents have received a compliment while wearing Lynx Africa

Almost 80% of Dubs reckoned that could identify Lynx Africa in a smell test

Nearly 80% of Lynx fans in Connacht agreed that was the most iconic fragrance

Half of those from Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal said they'd received compliments when they wore it

And a whopping quarter of fellas from Munster have worn Lynx Africa for over 11 years

Since its inception Lynx Africa has sold enough product to fill Dublin’s convention centre over 54,000 times

Viral sensation Ryan Mar and TikTok GOAT Daniel Devlin join Lynx in its celebration of Lynx Africa and are on a search for a guy that has never worn the iconic fragrance, and if they find one they’ll set them up with Lynx Africa goodies - more information on their TikTok and Instagram.

Ryan had this to say of Lynx: “Lynx Africa is one of those scents everyone knows and loves. I was delighted when Lynx asked me to create some fun content around the most iconic scent of all time. It's been a staple in my bathroom since I was a kid, and I’m glad it’s now officially Ireland’s favourite fragrance.”

Jennifer King, Marketing Manager, Lynx Ireland, said: “The research speaks for itself and has solidified Africa as the G.O.A.T. and go-to fragrance for Irish men. The iconic scent has transcended generations and has now left an indelible mark on the country and firmly cemented its G.O.A.T. status.”

