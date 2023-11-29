Major Carlow road will be closed for four months despite complaints from residents

The Hacketstown Road is to close for four months to allow for improvement works along the R726.

The road will be closed from next week Monday, December 4, kclr96fm.com reports.

In a recent Carlow County Council meeting members were told no decision had yet been made on closing the road but Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) has confirmed it is proceeding with the works.

Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) say the local authority has granted the closure for a period of four months with a temporary re-open set from 21st December until 8th January.

Diversion routes will be in place with local and emergency access maintained.

The maintenance will be used to replace 6.5km of aged water mains in one of the areas most prone to leaks and supply disruptions in the county.

Crews have been working to replace aged and damaged water mains between Brownshill Reservoir and Stroboe Crossroads in recent months.

This hard work will continue to ensure that when complete, customers will benefit from a more secure and reliable water supply with less disruption from unplanned outages.

After the works are completed it is expected that it will increase the network capacity and facilitate future development.

Uisce Éireann’s Dave Murphy outlined the importance of the work being carried out and the benefits that will be felt by the community; “Old and damaged water mains are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland, causing low pressure and supply disruption.

"Replacing these aged water mains will significantly reduce the risk of leakage and increase the network capacity. This will allow for additional growth in the area and ensure Carlow Town can continue to thrive. We would like to thank customers for their cooperation and patience while these works continue in the area.”

He adds; “We understand that the works may cause some disruption to commuters and local road users and our crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption and complete the project as quickly as possible. We thank the local community for their patience as these works progress and know that the long-term benefits will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience.”

In some situations there might be short-term water interruptions, however customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works are being carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward & Burke Ltd and it is planned that the works will be completed by Autumn 2024.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

