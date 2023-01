Major urgent recall of raw chicken products sold at number of supermarkets

More than 30 Western Brand raw chicken products are being recalled because of salmonella detection.

The Food Safety Authority says infection can trigger a number of symptoms, the most common of which is diarrhoea.

These products are sold in Dunnes, Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and BWG foods supermarkets like Spar, MACE and Londis.

All products subject to recall expired last week, but the labels say they're suitable for freezing.

Full Details of Effected Products

Aldi

Butchers Selection Irish Extra Large Chicken Breast Fillets 690g

Butchers Selection Irish Chicken Breast Fillets 500g/291g

Butchers Selection Irish Chicken Mini Fillets 525g

Butchers Selection Medium Whole Chicken 1600g

Butchers Selection Small Whole Chicken 1200g

Use By Dates: 19th Jan 2023

Batch Number: 23009-306

Glenmore (BWG)

Glenmore Whole Chicken 1.6kg

Glenmore Chicken Legs 800g

Glenmore Mid & Prime Wings 800g

Glenmore Part Boned Chicken Breast 340g

Glenmore Sage & Onion Stuffed While Chicken 1500g

Glenmore Spatchcock Chicken with Lemon & Herbs 800g

Glenmore Tray Pack Part Bone Chicken Breast 610g

Glenmore Fresh Whole Chicken 1200g/1200g/1600g

Use By Dates: 19th Jan 2023

Batch Number: 23009-306

Dunnes Stores

Cook in the Bag Rotisseries Style Irish Chicken 1.4kg

Cook in the Bag Sage & Onion Irish Chicken 1/5kg

Cook in the Bag Whole Irish Chicken 1.5kg

Irish Chicken Breast Fillet s420g/630g

Irish Chicken Breast Mini Fillet 450g

Irish Chicken Garlic & Herb Quick Fry Chicken Breast Fillets 300g

Use By Dates: 19th Jan 2023

Batch Number: 23009-306

Lidl

Med & Prime Chicken Wings 800g

Chicken Breast Fillet s1000g

Irish Chicken Legs 815g

Roast in the Bag Chicken with Garlic & Herb Glaze 1500g

Roast in the Bag Rotisseries Style Chicken with Sage & Onion Stuffing 1600g

Small Chicken 1200g

Medium Chicken 1600g

Use By Dates: 20th Jan 2023

Batch Number: 23009-306

Tesco

Irish Chicken Breast Fillet s302g/533g/761g

Irish Chicken Legs 1229g

Irish Chicken Part Boned Breast 340g

Irish Chicken Boneless Thighs 420g

Roast in the Bag Rotisserie Flavoured Irish Whole Chicken 1500g

Roast in the Bag Irish Chicken 1500g

Irish Medium Whole Chicken 1500g/1300g

Irish Chicken Breast Mini Fillet 450g/284g

Use By Dates: 18th Jan 2023

Batch Number: 23009-306

For more information visit FSAI.ie.

