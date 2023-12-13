Play Button
Man (19) charged in connection with fatal Tallaght stabbing

Photo: Collins
Beat News
Beat News
A 19-year-old has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with causing "serious harm" to a man who suffered fatal injuries in a stabbing at a house in Tallaght, Dublin.

Construction worker Ionel Nicolae Diaconu, 45, originally from Romania, died after an incident at a residence in Tymon North.

It was sealed off for a Garda Technical Bureau forensic examination.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident and discovered the severely injured man who was pronounced dead a short time later.

Eric Farrell, of Castle Park, Tymon North, was arrested at the scene and detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act at Tallaght station.

The metal fabrication worker was charged on Wednesday afternoon under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act with causing serious harm to Mr Daiconu.

The young man appeared before Judge John Hughes at a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Dressed in a green top, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners, Mr Farrell sat silently throughout the hearing.

Garda Brian Law told the court the teenager "made no reply" to the charge.

Judge Hughes asked if there was an objection to bail; however, defence solicitor Kevin Tunney said, "There is no application for bail this evening".

He added that gardaí are looking for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The solicitor handed a statement of Mr Farrell's means into court to support a legal aid application.

Granting the request, the judge noted that the accused earned €360 a week, and there was no Garda objection.

He then remanded Mr Farrell in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on December 20th.

A post-mortem was carried out earlier by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. A second male arrested during the investigation has been released without charge pending a file to the DPP.

By Tom Tuite

