Man (20s) arrested after €720,000 of cannabis discovered in his baggage at Dublin Airport

A man has been arrested after €720,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in his baggage at Dublin Airport.

The seizure was made by Revenue officers on Saturday, with around 36kg of herbal cannabis discovered in the baggage of the passenger who had disembarked a flight.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and has been detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He was subsequently charged and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

By Muireann Duffy

