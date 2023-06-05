Play Button
Man (20s) charged following a drug seizure in west Dublin

Man (20s) charged following a drug seizure in west Dublin
A police garda sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
A man in his 20s has been charged following a drug seizure in west Dublin.

Nearly €200,000 euro worth of drugs were seized by Gardaí in Tallaght yesterday.

On Saturday evening Gardaí searched a house in Tallaght, discovering €182,000 worth of drugs.

Cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA was seized, alongside 5-thousand euro in cash and seven high-end watches.

A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday evening, and questioned at a Garda station in the capital.

He has since been charged, and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

