A man in his 20s has been charged following a drug seizure in west Dublin.

Nearly €200,000 euro worth of drugs were seized by Gardaí in Tallaght yesterday.

On Saturday evening Gardaí searched a house in Tallaght, discovering €182,000 worth of drugs.

Cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA was seized, alongside 5-thousand euro in cash and seven high-end watches.

Advertisement

A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday evening, and questioned at a Garda station in the capital.

He has since been charged, and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.