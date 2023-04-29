Man (20s) dies in drowning incident in Waterford

A young man has died in a drowning incident while swimming in County Waterford.

He was with a number of people who got into difficulty in the sea at Whiting Bay in Ardmore at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded and the Coast Guard rescued five people from the water.

However, one of them, a man in his early 20s has been pronounced dead after being taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

A file will be prepared for the coronor.

It is understood that no-one else was injured and the other two people who were also swimming left safely.

