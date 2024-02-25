Man (20s) killed and two hospitalised in road collision

A man has died and two others hospitalised following a road traffic collision.

Garda Statement

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 2.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning, 25th February 2024.

The single vehicle collision occurred in the townland of Rathanker near Passage West in County Cork.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was fatally injured during the collision. Two occupants of the car have been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The local road in Rathanker remains closed at this time and traffic diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L2474 road between Rochestown and Monkstown, between 2.00am and 2.45am this morning, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on at 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

