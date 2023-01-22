Play Button
Play Button
News

Man (30s) arrested after elderly patient killed at Cork hospital

Man (30s) arrested after elderly patient killed at Cork hospital
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 80s has died in an alleged attack at Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident involving two patients shortly after 5.30am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí say they're investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his late 80s.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene of the incident, and has been taken to Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

Advertisement

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination, and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

The family of the deceased has been notified and a Garda Family Liason Officer appointed.

Gardaí say they are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

FreeNow withdraw sponsorship of The Tommy Tiernan Show

 By Beat News
News 2

Woman (30s) found dead after car was spotted in river

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Britney Spears has changed her name

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement