Man (30s) charged with assault after partially biting off Garda's finger

An investigation has been launched following the assault of a Garda in Dublin.

At around 11:30am on Saturday morning, Gardaí responded to reports of dangerous driving at Gulliver's Retail Park in Ballymun.

During the course of an arrest, an officer suffered a serious 'bite' injury to his finger and hand.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested and charged. He remains in Garda custody and is to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Monday morning.

Justice Minister Simon Harris says that we must remember the dangers all Gardai face when doing their job to keep us safe.

He added that his thoughts are with the Garda and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area between 10:30am and midday on Saturday is being asked to contact the Gardaí.

Any road users who were in the area, and who might have dash cam footage, is being urged to make it available.