Man (30s) dies in accident at motor rally

One person has died and another was injured following an accident during a rally in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm at Glencolumbkille near Carron where the Clare Stages Rally was being run. The event was immediately halted while emergency services were alerted and mobilised to the scene.

National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident while the Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance, Aeromed-01, based in Cork and operated by the HSE, was also requested to attend.

In the meantime, the event’s own emergency crews responded to the incident.

The victim understood to be a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the tragedy are now under investigation. The section of road where the incident occurred has been closed and is not expected to reopen until tomorrow when Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

The organisers of the event issued a statement following the incident.

The statement read: “Clare Motor Club can confirm that an incident occurred today on Stage 4 of the Clare Stages Rally. The relevant authorities were immediately advised of the incident and emergency services are in attendance at the scene. The event has been halted and a further statement will be issued in due course.”

A Garda spokesperson also confirmed: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision involving cars, which occurred at Carron, Co. Clare, today, Sunday 24th September 2023 at around 1.30 pm.

The road is currently closed. Local diversions are in place. No further information is available at this time."

Motorsport Ireland later confirmed that a competitor died following the accident.

A statement said: “Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of a competitor who was fatally injured during a tragic accident today while competing on the fourth stage of the 2023 Clare Stages Rally. The driver of a second car involved in the incident has been transferred to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for injuries he sustained.

Motorsport Ireland extends its sympathies to the members of Clare Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.

Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.”

