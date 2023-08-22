Man (30s) dies in road traffic collision in Kilkenny

A man in his 30s has been killed in a road crash in Co. Kilkenny.

Single-vehicle collision

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning Tuesday 22nd August 2023 at approximately 1:30 am.

A single-vehicle collision occurred when the car struck a stone wall.

A male driver, aged in his late 30s of the car was fatally injured during the collision.

His body was removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The male passenger, aged in his early 40s was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area this morning between 1am and 1.30am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

