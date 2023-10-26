Man accused of flushing cocaine down toilet in front of Gardaí

One of two brothers arrested as part of a Garda probe into organised crime and feuding in Limerick is accused of attempting to impede the Garda probe by picking up a large quantity of cocaine and flushing it down a toilet, in front of Gardaí.

It allegedly happened at a house in Co Cork last Tuesday.

Dean O’Donoghue, (26), Hyde Road, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court today, charged with impeding or obstructing Detective Garda Michael Dunphy and Garda Darragh Conroy during their investigations into illegal drug activities.

Charge sheets allege Mr O’Donoghue “picked up a large quantity of cocaine and ran with it towards the toilet and began flushing it down the toilet repeatedly after being directed (by gardaí) to stop”.

Mr O’Donoghue was also charged with possession of cocaine, and with possession of cocaine for sale or supply, at the house, last Tuesday, October 24th.

He made no reply to any of the charges and was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Gardaí alleged in court that Mr O’Donoghue’s brother, Aaron O’Donoghue, (23), also of Hyde Road, Limerick - who was charged with criminal damage and possession of a slash hook during a violent episode in Limerick, last September - is “a danger to the community” and the “main instigator” in an “ongoing feud on the south side of Limerick City”.

Objecting to bail, Garda Eoin Dillon, claimed Aaron O’Donoghue was “actively involved” in a feud in the Hyde Road area, and that he remained a “serious and active threat, including loss of life, to homeowners in the area”.

Aaron O’Donoghue is charged with damaging the windscreen and side window of a car belonging to a woman at Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick, on September 17th last.

He is also charged that he damaged the woman’s car with a “long-handled slash-hook which had a blade or which was sharply pointed” during the alleged attack on her car.

Aaron O’Donoghue made no reply to any of the charges, the court heard.

Judge Patricia Harney refused Aaron O’Donoghue bail and remanded him in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Limerick District Court via video link for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, next Tuesday, October 31st.

The two accused siblings were granted free legal aid and assigned solicitor Sarah Ryan as their defence solicitor in the case.

David Raleigh

