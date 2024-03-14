Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man arrested after woman (20s) seriously assaulted

Man arrested after woman (20s) seriously assaulted
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have arrested a man after a woman was seriously assaulted in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on Thursday at a home on Maine Street in Tralee.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for her injuries.

A man was arrested and is being questioned at a Garda station in the Kerry division.

Advertisement

The scene is currently being examined and investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Local and European elections to be held on June 7th

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Andy Farrell names unchanged team to face Scotland in final Six Nations game

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Jake O'Brien and Finn Azaz receive debut call-ups as John O'Shea names Ireland squad

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement