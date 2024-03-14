Man arrested after woman (20s) seriously assaulted

Gardaí have arrested a man after a woman was seriously assaulted in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on Thursday at a home on Maine Street in Tralee.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for her injuries.

A man was arrested and is being questioned at a Garda station in the Kerry division.

The scene is currently being examined and investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

By Michael Bolton

