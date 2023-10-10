Man arrested as Gardaí seize cannabis worth almost €1m at Dublin Airport

Gardaí arrested a man following a €720,000 cannabis seizure made by officers at the Dublin Airport.

It as gathered that Revenue officers made the seizure on Monday, October 09.

Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had come in on a flight from New York.

Officer were said to have found 36kg of herbal cannabis in the man's possession.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained at Garda Station in north Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

By James Cox

