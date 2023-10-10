Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man arrested as Gardaí seize cannabis worth almost €1m at Dublin Airport

Man arrested as Gardaí seize cannabis worth almost €1m at Dublin Airport
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí arrested a man following a €720,000 cannabis seizure made by officers at the Dublin Airport.

It as gathered that Revenue officers made the seizure on Monday, October 09.

Revenue officers stopped and searched the  baggage of a passenger who had come in on a flight from New York.

Officer were said to have found 36kg of herbal cannabis in the man's possession.

Advertisement

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained at Garda Station in north Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Former Mayor of Waterford 'Ollie' Clery passes on, funeral arrangements announced

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 2

Rugby: Keith Earls gives verdict on Ireland ahead of World Cup QF

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana’s last performance to go to auction

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement