Man arrested as gardaí seize €1.1 million worth of cannabis

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized cannabis worth €1.1 million in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

As part of an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

During the course of this operation Revenue officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,100,000.

Gardaí arrested one man, aged 43, who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Co Kildare.

