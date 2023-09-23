Play Button
Man arrested as gardaí seize replica firearms and cannabis worth €100,000

Man arrested as gardaí seize replica firearms and cannabis worth €100,000
One man was arrested after gardaí seized a number of replica firearms and cannabis worth €100,000 on Friday.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Finglas Garda Station, along with regular uniform units and the Garda Dog Unit conducted the search as part of Operation Tara.

Approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb and drug paraphernalia were seized. A number of replica firearms and a decommissioned firearm were also located at the property.

All the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis and the firearms will undergo analysis at the ballistics section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with these seizures and is currently detained at a garda station in north Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.

By James Cox

