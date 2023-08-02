Man arrested in Rosslare over seizure of cocaine worth €9.3 million

A man is being questioned by gardai about a multi-million euro drugs seizure in Co. Wexford.

Cocaine worth an estimated €9.3 million was seized at Rosslare yesterday.

The discovery was made following what has been described as risk profiling at Rosslare Europort.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers, assisted by Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, stopped and searched a UK-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The drugs were discovered concealed within the refrigerated trailer.

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardai and taken to a Garda Station in County Wexford.

Investigations are ongoing.

It's the second significant discovery of drugs this week and follows the seizure of €700,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport on Monday.

