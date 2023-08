A man has been arrested after Gardaí discovered over €9 million worth of suspected cocaine at Rosslare Europort.

The discovery was made this morning.

A freight unit that had come off a ferry was stopped and searched.

Roughly 133kg of suspected cocaine was seized.

Advertisement

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and remains detained at a Garda Station in County Wexford.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.