Wexford woman found under car named locally

The woman who was found dead under a car in a Wexford estate this week has been named locally.

Margaret O'Connor, who was aged in her 50s, died in what's being described as a "freak incident" in Mill Park estate in Castlebirdge.

Local Councillor, George Lawlor said those in the area are in shock.

"Margaret, I believe, was a previous resident of the area and on a simple errand. It really is a hugely traumatic experience for Margaret's family, and indeed the entire community," he said.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Margaret's body but her death is not believed to be suspicious.

Ms O'Connor was declared dead at the scene.

The incident is understood to have occurred between 11:30 am and 12 noon.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Mill Park area of Castlebridge and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information concerning this incident can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

