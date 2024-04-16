Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Body of a woman discovered under a car in Wexford

Body of a woman discovered under a car in Wexford
A Garda 'Road closed' sign, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal incident involving a car in Castlebridge, Co. Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman outside a residential premises in Mill Park housing estate.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 11:30 am and 12 noon.

The body of the woman remains at the scene.

Advertisement

Forensic collision investigators are attending and a section of the Mill Park estate is currently closed to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Mill Park area of Castlebridge this morning between 11:30 am and 12 noon and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

No injuries reported after school bus veers off road in Limerick

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Ireland no longer considered for World Rally Championship

 By Jayde Maher
Sport 3

I Am Maximus to get official welcome home to Carlow after Grand National victory

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement