Body of a woman discovered under a car in Wexford

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal incident involving a car in Castlebridge, Co. Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman outside a residential premises in Mill Park housing estate.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 11:30 am and 12 noon.

The body of the woman remains at the scene.

Forensic collision investigators are attending and a section of the Mill Park estate is currently closed to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Mill Park area of Castlebridge this morning between 11:30 am and 12 noon and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

