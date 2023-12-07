Man arrested in Tipperary after €100,000 of suspected drugs seized

A man has been arrested in County Tipperary as part of Operation Thor.

The male, in his 20s, was arrested on Wednesday, December 6th, during the search of a location in Nenagh.

During the search, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of €100,000.

Drug paraphernalia was also seized.

Advertisement

The search was conducted as part of 'Operation Thor', by Gardaí from the Divisional Task Force.

They were assisted by the Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda Dog Unit as well as Gardaí from the Nenagh District.

The man is currently being detained at a Garda station in the Tipperary area under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.