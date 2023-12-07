Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man arrested in Tipperary after €100,000 of suspected drugs seized

Man arrested in Tipperary after €100,000 of suspected drugs seized
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been arrested in County Tipperary as part of Operation Thor.

The male, in his 20s, was arrested on Wednesday, December 6th, during the search of a location in Nenagh.

During the search, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of €100,000.

Drug paraphernalia was also seized.

Advertisement

The search was conducted as part of 'Operation Thor', by Gardaí from the Divisional Task Force.

They were assisted by the Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda Dog Unit as well as Gardaí from the Nenagh District.

The man is currently being detained at a Garda station in the Tipperary area under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

GAA star who schooled in Tipperary suddenly dies while out for a run

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Woman who assaulted fast food worker sentenced to doing same job

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

8% increase in domestic violence calls to Gardaí

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement