Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly man shot in Kerry

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of the body of an elderly man in Kerry.

Patrick O'Mahony Senior, who was in his 80s, was found dead outside his home in Castlemaine on Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out at University Hospital Kerry, while the man arrested is being questioned at a Garda Station in the county.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae was a close friend of Mr. O'Mahony, and says he was very popular in the local community:

Advertisement

"We here in the local area, we're very shocked and saddened at the sudden death of Paddy O'Mahony who was a very good friend to all of us, a great local historian, a very experienced man at his trade for many years, and a very popular man involved in all aspects of the community."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.