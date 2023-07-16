Man charged with his wife's murder in Cork

A man charged with murdering his 38-year-old wife at their home in Cork City has been remanded in custody.

41-year-old Regin Parithapra Rajan of Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork City appeared at a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning (Sunday)

Detective Garda Alan Johnson of Ballincollig Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution and said Rajan made no reply when the charge of murdering Deepa Dinamani was put to him.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke told Judge Olann Kelleher that his client has no means or income and applied for legal aid.

He also said Rajan lives with mental health difficulties and requested that he receive any necessary medical care while in custody.

Rajan did not speak during the brief hearing.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody to appear before the court again via video link from Cork Prison next Thursday.

