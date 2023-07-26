A man has died following a fatal collision on the M6 near Athenry, Co Galway.

The single-vehicle collision happened shortly after 5 am on Wednesday at Ballygarraun West, on the westbound carriage of the motorway between Junction 17 (Athenry) and Junction 18 (M17/M18).

The driver involved in the collision, a man aged in his 50s, subsequently exited the vehicle and was hit by a lorry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the lorry, a man also aged in his 50s, was injured.

Gardaí confirmed a technical examination of the scene remains ongoing and the road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for any road users who witnessed the collision to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

