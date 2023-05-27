Play Button
Man dies following three-vehicle crash

Man dies following three-vehicle crash
A man has died following a road crash in Co Down.

The man has been named by police as Ryan Mervyn Corken (29) from the Comber area.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the Glen Road in Comber at around 9.15am on Friday morning.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Unfortunately, the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene from his injuries,” a spokesperson for the PSNI aid.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has just begun.”

They added that anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to come forward.

By Rebecca Black, PA

