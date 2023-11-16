Man dies in single vehicle collision in Wexford

Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in County Wexford.

Local Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News, that a man has died following a single-vehicle collision this morning in the Bellefield area of Enniscorthy.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed for some time to allow for a technical examination to take place.

Road users in the Enniscorthy area being asked to avoid the area.

Garda Statement

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic incident in Enniscorthy, County Wexford on Thursday 16th November, 2023.

Shortly before 7am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following a collision at Duffry Gate, Enniscorthy. The driver of a car involved, a male in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body will be removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. There was no one else injured.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone in the vicinity Duffry Gate, Enniscorthy this morning between 6:30am and 7am is asked to come forward. Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash cam, within this timeframe are asked to share it with investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

