Man due in court in connection with Waterford armed robbery

A man in his 60s will appear in court this morning after he was charged in connection with a burglary at a jewellery shop in the City Square Shopping Centre last week.

Last Wednesday (January 10th) he's alleged to have entered Hallmark Jewellers armed with a machete allegedly threatening staff and taking several items.

Investigations have been ongoing in recent days into the incident, and on Tuesday the man was arrested.

He has since been charged and will appear before Waterford District Court this morning.