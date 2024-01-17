Man arrested in connection with Waterford machete burglary

A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Waterford city last week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 10th at the City Square Shopping Centre.

At around 5 pm on Wednesday, January 10th a man entered the Hallmark Jewellers and fled on a bicycle after stealing several items.

The man in question then fled the scene.

Yesterday, (January 17th) a man in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of Arundel Square shopping district at the time of the incident and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

