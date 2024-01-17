Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Man arrested in connection with Waterford machete burglary

Man arrested in connection with Waterford machete burglary
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Waterford city last week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 10th at the City Square Shopping Centre.

At around 5 pm on Wednesday, January 10th a man entered the Hallmark Jewellers and fled on a bicycle after stealing several items.

The man in question then fled the scene.

Advertisement

Yesterday, (January 17th) a man in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of Arundel Square shopping district at the time of the incident and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Funeral of Kobi Macharia Dooley who died in London to take place in Waterford

 By Beat News
Property 2

One of the few unique round towers left in Ireland is up for sale in Wexford

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 3

Jake Cornish reportedly quits Love Island All Stars

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement