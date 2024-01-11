Machete and bike recovered by Gardaí following Waterford city robbery

A machete and bicycle have been seized by Gardaí, as part of their investigation into a robbery that happened in Waterford city yesterday.

It happened at a business in City Square Shopping Centre in Arundel Square at around 5.10 pm yesterday, (Wednesday, January 10th)

A man entered the premises, armed with a machete, and threatened staff.

He fled the scene on a bicycle via Henrietta Street a short time later with a quantity of stolen items.

Advertisement

Investigating Gardaí have recovered the machete and bicycle, which are understood to have been used during the theft.

They're appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in Arundel Square shopping district and surrounding areas, including Spring Garden Alley and New Street, yesterday evening between 4.45 pm and 5.45 pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are being asked to get in touch.

They can contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.