Gardai are currently at the scene of an incident at the City Square Shopping Centre in Waterford City.

It's believed that a man entered a premises in the center at approximately 5 pm armed with a large knife as part of an attempted robbery.

No injuries have been reported at this time and it is believed that the situation has been de-escalated.

A large Garda presence has been reported on site, it is not known whether any arrests have been made at present.

More to follow