Man in critical condition following assault on Cork's Grand Parade

Garda station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
A young man has been seriously injured following an assault in Cork city.

The incident took place on Grand Parade at around 7.30pm.

The injured man, aged in his mid-20s, was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where gardaí said he remains in critical condition.

A second man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene has been preserved and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021-494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Anyone who was in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Street between 7.15pm and 8pm is asked to come forward, particularly those with camera (including dash cam) footage.

By Muireann Duffy

