Man in his 20s arrested following alleged stabbing incident

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred at a residence in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 on Wednesday, 18th January 2023.

Gardaí arrived at the scene shortly before 10.30 pm. At the scene, they observed an injured man lying on the floor and another man brandishing a large knife.

Following a physical struggle between the man and the uniformed Gardaí, the man was successfully disarmed and arrested by two unarmed Garda members.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 and was taken to Crumlin Garda Station where is currently detained.

The injured man (20s) received several apparent stab wounds and was later taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

As of yet, there are no other injuries reported.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Gardaí at Crumlin 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are currently ongoing.