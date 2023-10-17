Man in his 30s dies following collision with car in Wicklow

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a parked car in County Wicklow on Monday evening.

It is the second road death in the past 24 hours and the seventh since Friday.

Gardaí at Arklow are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Abbey Street, Arklow which happened before 8pm.

There were no passengers in the car and the parked car was unoccupied at the time.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the man. The outcome will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone travelling in the Abbey Street area of Arklow at the time and has video footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

By Kenneth Fox

