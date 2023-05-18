Play Button
Man killed in single vehicle car crash in Meath

Man killed in single vehicle car crash in Meath
A garda car, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Meath.

It happened on the R147 Kells to Virginia Road at about 11.55 pm on Wednesday.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Emergency services also attended the scene on Thursday morning and road diversions have been put in place.

The road was closed from Carnaross to the entrance to Kells Business Park pending an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling on the R147 between 11.30 pm and 12.15 am are asked to give the footage to An Garda Siochana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

