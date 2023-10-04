Man racially abusing petrol station staff caught by Garda sergeant standing behind him

An Garda Síochána has revealed that a man who was racially abusing staff at a petrol station in Naas, Co. Kildare will be prosecuted.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, An Garda Síochána revealed the man hurled racial abuse at the petrol station staff while a Garda sergeant was standing behind him.

Another tweet also revealed that the man's vehicle was 'neither taxed or insured, and he was a disqualified driver'.

The man will face prosecution for his driving offences and the use of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in a public place.

We consider this one Karma! ☯ Little did the man who was racially abusing staff at a petrol station in Naas Co. Kildare, know that a Garda Sergeant was stood behind him. The man's vehicle was neither taxed or insured, and he was a disqualified driver.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/gAXzXaWSN8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 3, 2023

Further posts on X revealed that the Sergeant was able to check this person’s driving status through the vehicle’s registration on his Garda Mobility Device, and saw he was disqualified.

In addition to each of the driving offences, the man also faces prosecution for the use of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in a public place.#KeepingPeopleSafe — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 3, 2023

Mobility Devices were introduced in 2021 and have been regularly used by the Gardai to catch lawbreakers.

No details of the man's identity have been revealed at this point.

