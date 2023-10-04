Play Button
Man racially abusing petrol station staff caught by Garda sergeant standing behind him

Man racially abusing petrol station staff caught by Garda sergeant standing behind him
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
An Garda Síochána has revealed that a man who was racially abusing staff at a petrol station in Naas, Co. Kildare will be prosecuted.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, An Garda Síochána revealed the man hurled racial abuse at the petrol station staff while a Garda sergeant was standing behind him.

Another tweet also revealed that the man's vehicle was 'neither taxed or insured, and he was a disqualified driver'.

The man will face prosecution for his driving offences and the use of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in a public place.

Further posts on X revealed that the Sergeant was able to check this person’s driving status through the vehicle’s registration on his Garda Mobility Device, and saw he was disqualified.

Mobility Devices were introduced in 2021 and have been regularly used by the Gardai to catch lawbreakers.

No details of the man's identity have been revealed at this point.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

