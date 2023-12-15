Man sentenced in Waterford court for assaulting unconscious woman

A man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

According to Waterford News and Star, the assault was witnessed by a child who contacted her father to come to the woman's aid.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly of the Waterford Circuit Court heard that the man was a friend of the woman and assaulted her after they were in her home and drinking.

The woman passed out and the man 'removed her pants and underwear, lowered his own underwear, and assaulted her.'

While speaking to Gardaí, the man said he and his girlfriend were at the victim's house and they both left together but the girlfriend did not support the claim.

The Waterford New and Star further reports that 'the man was sentenced to four year years in prison, with the final six months suspended. He will be on probation 12 months post release, and has been added to the Sex Offenders Register.'

