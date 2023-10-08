Man seriously injured ‘after being attacked by up to 30 males’

A man is believed to have been attacked by up to 30 people in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Sunday morning, police have said.

A police patrol responding to a report found an unconscious man at Sloan Street in Dungannon.

The report sent to police at about 3.20 am said a group of males armed with knives were in the area of Market Square and Irish Street.

The PSNI said that witnesses claimed a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he is receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

Officers did not locate any armed men while conducting it's tour.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing to anyone with information or mobile phone or dash-cam footage to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 366 08/10/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

