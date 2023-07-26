Man threatened gardaí with chainsaw during house dispute

A man threatened gardaí with a chainsaw when they called to his home at 7 am during a domestic dispute.

Matthew Smyth appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co. Donegal charged with a number of offences.

The court was told that gardaí rushed to Smyth's home at Dunross, Culdaff after the accused man's father was punched and threatened with a broken pint glass.

Gardaí arrived at the scene at 7.12 am on April 16th, 2021 and tried to gain entry to the house.

But when they did so they were met by Smyth who was waving a chainsaw at them.

The 27-year-old also produced a broken fence post which he threatened gardaí with during the stand-off.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said that Smyth was spoken to by gardaí and eventually put the chainsaw down.

Sgt Collins said he understood that there was no chain in the chainsaw at the time.

Smyth was arrested and later detained under Section 12 of the Mental Health Act and received treatment and assistance.

He is charged with assaulting Christopher Smyth on April 16th, 2021 contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997.

Smyth is also charged that he did appear to be about to commit an offence, to wit an article capable of inflicting serious injury, to wit a chainsaw with motor and blades running, this offence contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act of 1990.

He is also charged that during an assault produced in a manner likely unlawfully intimidate another person an article capable of inflicting serious injury, to wit, a broken half pint glass.

On the same date, he is charged that he did appear to be about to commit an offence, to wit, assault in the course of a dispute produce in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person an article capable of inflicting serious injury, to wit, a fencing post.

The court was told that the accused has no previous convictions of any kind.

Judge Eiteain Cunningham adjourned the case until September 4th to allow her time to read the Probation Report in full.

