Man who killed four members of same family jailed for 29 years

A man who admitted to killing four members of the same family in a house fire has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (33) previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner Denise Gossett and the murder of her daughter Sabrina Gossett (19), son Roman Gossett (16), and Sabrina Gossett’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn in the deliberate fire at a house in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on February 27th, 2018.

He was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

Denise Gossett (45), who was killed in a deliberate house fire in Co Fermanagh. Photo: PSNI/PA

On the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, Allen previously admitted manslaughter by reason of suicide pact.

Allen, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, also admitted arson with intent to endanger life.

Delivering the sentence, Mr Justice O’Hara said Allen will serve 29 years in prison before he can be considered for release, which, taking into account time already served, will be in 2047.

In a statement, Denise Gossett’s surviving daughter said her life will never be the same again.

Roman Gossett (16). Photo: PSNI/PA

The statement from Samantha Gossett was read outside Belfast Crown Court by Detective Inspector Hazel Miller.

“My beautiful mother was taken from me. My younger brother and sister, Roman and Sabrina, along with Sabrina’s wee baby Morgana are all gone too,” she said.

“Their four lives were taken in a fire started deliberately. And it breaks my heart to think on what happened; to think on how they died.

15-month-old Morgana Quinn. Photo: PSNI

“I miss them so much. And, to be honest, it’s very difficult to convey such a loss in words. My remaining family and I are incredibly thankful for everything the police, and those who helped bring this to court, have done.

“It is hard to move on with our lives, and my life will never be the same again. But the support of everyone, especially my partner and friends, has truly meant such a lot.”

By Rebecca Black, PA